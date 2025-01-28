Jharkhand HC seeks detailed information on expenditure under Maiyan Samman Yojana

According to an affidavit filed by the Chatra DEO on 19 July 2024, the amount has not been allocated by the government, and payment will be made to her as soon as the funds are received.

The applicant argued that while the government is not paying attention to her, it is distributing free money to beneficiaries of the Maiyan Samman Yojana to fulfil electoral promises.

The petitioner's lawyer told the court that, on the one hand, the government claims it does not have money to pay those in need, while on the other hand, funds are being distributed freely to fulfil promises.

After hearing the arguments from the petitioner's lawyer, the court has sought detailed information from the government about the Maiyan Samman Yojana and other schemes.