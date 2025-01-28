Jharkhand HC seeks detailed information on expenditure under Maiyan Samman Yojana

RANCHI: While hearing a case related to the education department, the Jharkhand High Court on Monday sought information about the amount spent so far under the Maiyan Samman Yojana. The court has also asked the government to file an affidavit detailing how many people are receiving money through DBT under the scheme and the total amount spent on it.
The State Chief Secretary has been directed to personally file an affidavit in this regard. The court will take up the matter again on 6 February.
Notably, Ratan Devi has filed a petition in the High Court, stating that her husband, Rajshekhar Tiwari, was a librarian in Chatra district. She informed the court that she has not received payment from 1999 to 2022, which totals around Rs 18.68 lakh.
The Chatra District Education Officer (DEO) has also confirmed that the amount is due.
According to an affidavit filed by the Chatra DEO on 19 July 2024, the amount has not been allocated by the government, and payment will be made to her as soon as the funds are received.
The applicant argued that while the government is not paying attention to her, it is distributing free money to beneficiaries of the Maiyan Samman Yojana to fulfil electoral promises.
The petitioner's lawyer told the court that, on the one hand, the government claims it does not have money to pay those in need, while on the other hand, funds are being distributed freely to fulfil promises.
After hearing the arguments from the petitioner's lawyer, the court has sought detailed information from the government about the Maiyan Samman Yojana and other schemes.