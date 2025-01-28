Major anti-terror operations in Jammu

SRINAGAR: Security forces have launched massive operations in the upper reaches and forests in the Jammu region to track down 40-50 militants hiding there who are involved in hit-and-run attacks on security personnel.

Sources said the army, police and CRPF launched joint operations in eight out of 10 districts of the region.

“Twenty-three simultaneous operations are on in the upper reaches and forest areas, where militants are suspected to be hiding,” they said. The searches are in the Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Kathua, and Reasi districts.

Ten are taking place in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, and seven in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch districts, where two groups of LeT militants are hiding and were involved in a series of attacks on security forces.