Man thrashed by 'Gau Rakshak' on suspicion of cattle smuggling, dies in hospital

GURUGRAM: A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by some people on suspicion he was a cattle smuggler, leading to his death at Delhi's Safdarganj Hospital in the early of Sunday, according to police.

Yusuf was a resident of Ghudpur village under the Mundkati police station in Haryana's Palwal district.

Police said they have registered an FIR at the Mundkati police station against unidentified persons on the basis of a complaint by Yusuf's family who alleged 'gau rakshak' were behind the fatal attack.

According to the police sources, Yusuf was a cattle rearer. He ran a milk business and had about 30 animals at his house.

On Friday evening, he bought a milch animal along with its calf from Nagla village and was taking it home in a tempo.

He was riding a bike and the tempo carrying the animals was following him, said the police.

When they reached Mitrol village, some people stopped the rented tempo, accusing the driver of smuggling the animal.

When the driver denied their accusations of smuggling, people tricked him into calling Yusuf and beat him badly on the spot.

Yusuf was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment, they added.

The village sarpanch said Yusuf had no dispute with anyone and was always busy with his business.

The family buried the body late on Sunday night after the registration of the FIR, said the police.

Yusuf leaves behind four children and the family demanded the government provide them financial help.

Palwal Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan could not be contacted despite several attempts.