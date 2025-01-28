Maoists lynched by villagers in Jharkhand; one killed, two injured

RANCHI: Villagers on Monday night lynched a suspected Maoist in Latehar. The man, identified as Jharkhand Sangharsh Jan Mukti Morcha (JSJMM) supremo Abhay alias Kishore Nayak, had gone to collect money from a brick kiln in Bari Rampur village.

Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said, "The Maoist killed in the already had a criminal history."

According to the police, Abhay and six other JSJMM members had gone to collect levy from the brick owners. The extremists had allegedly started beating the owner and the workers. The brick kiln workers got angry and attacked the extremists in retaliation.

“Realising the gravity of the situation, the Maoists started to run away from spot, firing in the air. But the workers, with support from locals, caught hold of three men while the rest fled the spot," the SP said.