Maoists lynched by villagers in Jharkhand; one killed, two injured

RANCHI: Villagers on Monday night lynched a suspected Maoist in Latehar. The man, identified as Jharkhand Sangharsh Jan Mukti Morcha (JSJMM) supremo Abhay alias Kishore Nayak, had gone to collect money from a brick kiln in Bari Rampur village.
Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said, "The Maoist killed in the already had a criminal history."
According to the police, Abhay and six other JSJMM members had gone to collect levy from the brick owners. The extremists had allegedly started beating the owner and the workers. The brick kiln workers got angry and attacked the extremists in retaliation.
“Realising the gravity of the situation, the Maoists started to run away from spot, firing in the air. But the workers, with support from locals, caught hold of three men while the rest fled the spot," the SP said.
According to the villagers, the Maoists had approached the brick kiln owner Dhanlal Oraon of Serak village asking for levy. When he refused to pay the levy, the Maoists attacked him and fled with his bike.
“When Abhay along with his companions reached Rampur village threatening the brick kiln owners of Kita and Rajwar villages, the villagers surrounded them. The extremists opened fire, but the villagers caught three of them, while the others escaped,” said a villager requesting anonymity.
The villager added that the three were beaten up badly by the locals. He further said that the police were informed shortly after.
The SP said that the police arrived at the spot and admitted the extremists to Chandwa Health Centre after they were rescued from the crowd. While Abhay succumbed to injuries, two others are currently undergoing treatment, added the SP.
The SP further added that a pistol and other weapons have been recovered from the spot. Further investigation is on, he said.
According to the villagers, JSJMM supremo Abhay alias Kishore Nayak was a resident of Bulahu village under Chandwa police station area. Villagers said that he has been terrorising them for a while.
“Abahy had been collecting levy from brick kiln owners and contractors in the region, and hence, there was an atmosphere of terror among the villagers in the region,” said another villager. He was being troubled by the businessmen, contractors, brick kiln owners and coal traders, he added.
Notably, on December 26, Munshi Bal Govind Prasad, who was engaged in bridge construction work near Ulgada under Sadar police station area, was killed by JSJMM supremo Abhay alias Kishore Nayak and Pradeep Ganjhu due to non-payment of levy.