NIA team to soon visit US to bring back Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana

NEW DELHI: A team of senior NIA officers is set to travel to the United States soon to finalize the formalities for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Sources indicate that the agency is in ongoing communication with its US counterpart following the rejection of the review petition by the US Supreme Court.

Sources stated that the Director General (DG) of the NIA has formed a team of five officers, led by an Inspector General (IG)-rank official, who is set to travel to the United States soon to finalize the extradition process for Tahawwur Hussain Rana.

They said that with the US Supreme Court’s rejection of a review petition filed by Rana challenging his extradition to India the decks are now cleared, allowing Indian authorities to accelerate the process of bringing him to India to face justice.

A source said, “The team led by an IG-rank officer is likely to visit the US by the end of this month and details of the same have been shared with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for required clearance.”