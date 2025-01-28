No local support, practically not possible for external forces to revive militancy in Assam: CM Himanta

KOKRAJHAR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said it would be practically not possible for external forces to revive militancy in Assam as there is no local support.

“I don’t have confirmed news but there are reports that (Pakistan’s) ISI and sections of Bangladeshi establishments are trying to revive militancy in Northeast. I assess that it will not be practically possible because nobody in Assam now wants to disturb (prevailing) peace,” Sarma said.

“Even if there is an effort, it will not have much impact. You cannot run a militancy movement from outside without local support. Today, there is absolutely no local support,” he further stated.

He was talking to media in Kokrajhar, the seat of power in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) that comprises five districts, on the sidelines of a programme organised to mark the completion of five years of the historic Bodo peace accord, signed among Centre, Assam government and some insurgent groups.

There have been reports in recent times that Paresh Baruah wants to shift the base of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) that he heads from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Sarma said he felt Baruah stood for peace although he did not come to the negotiating table.