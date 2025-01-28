PM Modi's vision elevates Indian heritage globally, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Union minister of information and broadcasting (I&B) Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has helped Indian heritage to achieve new heights globally like Swami Vivekananda's iconic speech at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago played a pivotal role in the Indian Renaissance.

Vaishnaw said, “Like Swami Vivekananda placed Indian heritage before the world stage through his Chicago address, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken our heritage to new heights globally through Yoga, Culture, Art, Creativity and Ayurveda. This is historic. In my opinion, if any leader, after Swami Vivekananda, has been working with a proud feeling, patience and good intent systematically to present India’s culture before the world for the first time; he is PM Modi."

He was speaking at the launch of WAVES Bazaar, three new ‘create in India challenges’, and awards to be given as part of the first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) scheduled in April.

Referring to his recent visit to Davos, Vaishnaw said that India's heritage, storytelling tradition, and rich culture—known as the orange economy—is attracting the same amount of importance at the world forum, which the country’s technology and economy get.

“The objective of WAVES is that creativity, storytelling tradition and strength of youth should get a new identity; global recognition and India will become the capital of creators’ economy,” he said.

The WAVES Bazaar is a Global e-Marketplace, a platform designed to connect India’s vast creative talent pool with international markets. Three new challenges are ‘Resonate: The EDM Challenge’, ‘Make The World Wear Khadi’ and ‘Wah Ustad’.

Hosted by the Indian Music Association (IMA), ‘Resonate’ invites artists, composers, musicians and performers from around the world to showcase their exceptional talent. Khadi challenge is for advertising professionals and freelancers to develop innovative campaigns that position Khadi as a global brand. “Wah Ustad’ will provide a platform for young, classically trained vocalists to showcase their exceptional skills.

Present on the occasion were Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, representatives of the industry, and senior government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Shekhawat described India as a vibrant crucible of storytellers, musicians, content creators, and religious diversity. “The cultural heritage of this country is its greatest strength. There needs to be a vibrant opportunity to bring this strength to a global platform and for artists from different regions to showcase their talent."