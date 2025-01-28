Police bust major inter-state drug trafficking network, arrest two key suppliers from Delhi and UP

SRINAGAR: In a major success, police in Srinagar have busted a significant inter-state drug trafficking network and arrested two individuals from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A police official stated that during the investigation into the inter-state drug trafficking network, bank transactions and communication records of two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly, UP, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers.

A police team from Srinagar conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police.