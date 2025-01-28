Police bust major inter-state drug trafficking network, arrest two key suppliers from Delhi and UP

SRINAGAR: In a major success, police in Srinagar have busted a significant inter-state drug trafficking network and arrested two individuals from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
A police official stated that during the investigation into the inter-state drug trafficking network, bank transactions and communication records of two key drug suppliers Raju Gupta from Bareilly, UP, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi were identified as major sources of narcotics supplied to local drug peddlers.
A police team from Srinagar conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over 10 days with the assistance of local police.
“Raju was arrested on January 23 in Bareilly, and Abrar was arrested on January 24 in Bhajanpura. After their arrests, both suspects were presented before the respective courts. Their transit remands were obtained, and they are now in police custody,” the police official said.
He added that a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has been identified in Loni, Ghaziabad, and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval.
The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act, the police official added.
Giving further details of the case, the official explained that the investigation began on November 8 last year when, during routine police naka checking, a motorcycle was intercepted in Srinagar, leading to the arrest of three drug peddlers.
Police seized 140 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, ₹38,530 in suspected drug proceeds, three mobile phones, and a drone camera allegedly used to monitor drug buyers.
“The backward linkage that emerged during the investigation of this case led police to the two drug dealers from Delhi and UP,” the police official said.
The official confirmed that investigations are ongoing, and more arrests and seizures are expected in the coming days.