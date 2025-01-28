Punjab police arrest two involved in grenade attack, recover special weapons

As per official information, unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar Commissionerate on January 9 this year.

Following the incident, terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) claimed responsibility for this terror act on social media. The narcotics module is operated by USA-based smugglers Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and Sarwan Bhola.

DGP Yadav said investigations revealed that arrested accused Bagga Singh is a relative of Sarwan Bhola. Bhola is the brother of notorious smuggler Ranjit Singh alias 'Cheeta', currently lodged in Bathinda jail for in a 532 kg heroin recovery case. Sarwan is also wanted in the 532 kg heroin recovery case and carries a Rs 2 lakh reward announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The DGP added that the accused Sarwan Bhola, who has been operating drug smuggling network from USA, has handed over his relative Bagga Singh and his associate Pushkaran to Happy Passian and Harvinder Rinda to carry out terror activities in Punjab.

Yadav said that investigations are in progress in scientific manner to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unveil the entire terror module.