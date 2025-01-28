Punjab police arrest two involved in grenade attack, recover special weapons
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police’s state special operating cell (SSOC) Amritsar arrested two members of a Pak-ISI-backed narco terror module for allegedly throwing a hand-grenade on Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar.
Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that those arrested have been identified as Bagga Singh of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Haryana's Sirsa and Puskaran Singh alias Sagar of Amarkot in Amritsar.
Police teams have also recovered one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols along with ammunition from their possession.
As per official information, unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at Gumtala Police Post in Amritsar Commissionerate on January 9 this year.
Following the incident, terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) claimed responsibility for this terror act on social media. The narcotics module is operated by USA-based smugglers Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passian and Sarwan Bhola.
DGP Yadav said investigations revealed that arrested accused Bagga Singh is a relative of Sarwan Bhola. Bhola is the brother of notorious smuggler Ranjit Singh alias 'Cheeta', currently lodged in Bathinda jail for in a 532 kg heroin recovery case. Sarwan is also wanted in the 532 kg heroin recovery case and carries a Rs 2 lakh reward announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The DGP added that the accused Sarwan Bhola, who has been operating drug smuggling network from USA, has handed over his relative Bagga Singh and his associate Pushkaran to Happy Passian and Harvinder Rinda to carry out terror activities in Punjab.
Yadav said that investigations are in progress in scientific manner to establish forward and backward linkages in this case and unveil the entire terror module.
Sharing operation details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said following the attack at Gumtala Police Post, police teams have launched an intelligence operation and arrested the two accused.
Further efforts are being made to discover the previous crimes committed by the accused persons and arrest remaining members of this module, he added.