Search operations underway at nearly two dozen places across Jammu

JAMMU: Security forces on Tuesday launched a massive search operation at nearly two dozen places, mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control, to counter terrorists who carried out several attacks last year in various districts of Jammu region, officials said.

After carrying out deadly attacks in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch since 2021, terrorists spread their activities to six other districts in Jammu region last year, leaving 44 people, including 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists dead.

Though the Pir Panjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed a considerable drop in the terror activities in 2024 compared to the previous years, the series of incidents in Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur and Jammu from April-May onwards came as a concern for the security agencies.