Seven killed, about 60 injured after wooden structure collapses at Jain community event in UP's Baghpat

BAGHPAT: Seven people died and about 60 were injured after a wooden structure collapsed at a religious event in Badaut on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 8 am during a programme organised for the 'Abhishek' of Lord Adinath at Shri Digambar Jain Degree College ground on Gandhi Road in Baraut city in Baghpat district.

The event was part of the Moksha Kalyanak Nirvana Mahotsav of the Jain community under the aegis of Shri 1008 Adinath Bhaktaambar Prachar.

Of the injured, 20 were discharged after they were administered first aid while 39 are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The wooden stairs of the 65-foot temporary stage built in the Maanstambh Complex broke due to which the devotees on the stage and standing near it fell down, police said.

Earlier in the day, District Magistrate Asmita Lal told reporters that five people were killed and 39 sustained injuries in the accident.

She added that the annual event has been held here for the last 30 years.