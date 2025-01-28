ThinkEdu 2025|Manipur is a case of out of mind and out of sight: MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam flays Centre

CHENNAI: A panel discussion on challenges and opportunities faced by first-time MPs in an era dominated by social media saw young MPs from both ends of the political spectrum speak their mind on a host of issues.

Inner Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Jajpur MP Dr R N Behera, and John Brittas (Rajya Sabha member from Kerala) spoke about Manipur violence, caste census, and controversy over comments on Ambedkar at the panel discussion chaired by TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya.

Opening the session, Santwana referred to Bimol’s viral debut speech in Parliament. Reflecting on the emotional speech, Bimol attributed its impact to his 35-40 years of academic experience. Criticising the Union government’s silence on the Manipur violence, he said, “The Manipur case is not out of sight or out of mind but rather a case of out of mind and out of sight.”

Responding to a question on caste census, Dr Behera underscored the BJP’s respect for Dr Ambedkar and the party’s support for reservation. Dismissing the debate on caste census as unnecessary, he asked why the Congress failed to hold the caste census during its rule. Behera praised PM Narendra Modi and said, “The BJP’s focus is only nation-building.” CPM MP John Brittas, however, disagreed. “It’s been over a year since Manipur started burning, yet the PM, who attends weddings in Kerala, hasn’t found the time to visit the state that’s in a crisis,” he said.