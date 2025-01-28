Uttar Pradesh: Teen girl denied sanitary pad at govt school in Bareilly, traumatised

MEERUT: A 16-year-old Class XI student at a government school in Bareilly was denied a sanitary pad by the principal after she got her period during an examination on Friday, a report said.

The student, according to the Times of India, was made to stand outside the exam hall. She waited for over an hour before she was eventually sent home. The principal, TOI quoting her parents said, refused to let her enter the exam hall.

The girl's father has lodged a complaint with the District inspector of schools and sent copies of the same to the women and child welfare department, state women commission and Bareilly district magistrate, demanding action against the school authorities.

"She is traumatised and now refuses to go to school as she suffered embarrassment," the girl's father has been quoted by TOI as saying.