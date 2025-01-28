West Bengal government sanction received to prosecute ex-principal of RG Kar hospital: CBI tells HC

KOLKATA: The CBI on Tuesday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has received sanction from the West Bengal government to prosecute RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh in an alleged financial irregularities case.

The single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the special court before which the matter is being heard to make all endeavours for framing of charges within one week from the next date of hearing before it.

He directed the special court to take into account the list of the witnesses and accordingly fix the schedule so that the trial of the case could be expedited and taken to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

During the hearing, the CBI's counsel informed Justice Ghosh that the central agency, probing the alleged financial irregularities at the state-run hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of Sandip Ghosh, has received sanction from the state government for prosecution of him and another former official.

A report was submitted before the court by the CBI on the progress of investigation in the case.