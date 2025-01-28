Won't stop fast-unto-death till farmers' demands fulfilled: Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal reiterated that he would continue his fast until the time the government fulfils all the demands of the farmers.

He made this statement today on the 64th day of his fast-upto-death.

He also urged farmers from across the country to come to the Khanauri border (Punjab and Haryana border) on February 12 as they will be observing the first anniversary of the farmers protests 2.0.

Addressing the gathering today at the Khanauri border for the first time since the January 4 Kisan mahapanchayat was held, Dallewal said, "I urge the farmer community from across the country to visit the Khanauri border on February 12 as we are observing the anniversary of our protest. I hope the huge gathering will reenergize me and give me strength to be physically present at the meeting with the delegation of Central Government for talks.’’

Dallewal further said that he has only agreed to take medical aid following the government’s offer for talks on February 14.