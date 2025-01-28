Won't stop fast-unto-death till farmers' demands fulfilled: Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal reiterated that he would continue his fast until the time the government fulfils all the demands of the farmers.
He made this statement today on the 64th day of his fast-upto-death.
He also urged farmers from across the country to come to the Khanauri border (Punjab and Haryana border) on February 12 as they will be observing the first anniversary of the farmers protests 2.0.
Addressing the gathering today at the Khanauri border for the first time since the January 4 Kisan mahapanchayat was held, Dallewal said, "I urge the farmer community from across the country to visit the Khanauri border on February 12 as we are observing the anniversary of our protest. I hope the huge gathering will reenergize me and give me strength to be physically present at the meeting with the delegation of Central Government for talks.’’
Dallewal further said that he has only agreed to take medical aid following the government’s offer for talks on February 14.
He said that presently his health does not allow him to personally visit Chandigarh for talks. "If I am fit enough, I will participate in the meeting at Chandigarh. Otherwise, I would appear before the panel through video-conferencing,’’ he said.
He said the farmer union is holding Akhand Path for the success of the Morcha and for giving sanity to the government for agreeing to the demands of the farmers.
Dallewal said that SKM leaders came to Khanauri with a resolution of unity following the farmers mahapanchayat in Moga.
"If a resolution was passed and supported by the people then what is the hurdle? we are inching towards victory and only need a push. I do not understand why is it taking so long for the formation of a united front. Multiple rounds of meetings are taking place. I have not gone to the meetings, so I do not know what is happening. The delegation engaged in talks with SKM leaders but did not tell me what is happening there. These multiple meetings are not good. It is the sentiments of the public that we should fight together,” he said.
To date two rounds of meetings have been held between SKM and SKM Non-Political and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on January 13 and January 18 which were attended by SKM leaders Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Dr Darshan Pal and SKM Non-Political and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher, Manjit Rai, Kaka Singh Kotra and Abhimanyu Kohar.