100 missions in the next five years? why not, says ISRO

SRIHARIKOTA: ISRO may have taken 46 years to achieve the 100-mission milestone, but the country's space agency is now confident of reaching the next century in a relatively shorter time—within half a decade.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V. Narayanan, who oversaw its 100th mission on Wednesday the GSLV F-15/NVS-02 navigation satellite launch expressed confidence that the space agency could breach the 200-mark within five years.

When asked if it was possible to achieve 100 launches over the next five years, Narayanan responded affirmatively.

"You are asking the right question. It is possible," he replied, without elaborating.

Scripting history, ISRO has progressed from an era when rocket parts were transported by cycle and bullock cart images that evoke vivid memories to becoming one of the world's premier space agencies, now engaged in commercial launches for foreign clients.