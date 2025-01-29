12-year-old girl abandoned at railway station in Navi Mumbai; probe indicates rape

THANE: A 12-year-old girl was found abandoned at a railway station in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and a probe later indicated that she was raped, police said on Wednesday.

The Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case in this connection and search is on for the culprits and her family, they said.

The girl was found alone on a platform at Ghansoli railway station in Navi Mumbai on Monday.