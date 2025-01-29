Authorities avert major tragedy as poison found in school water tank in Bihar

PATNA: The timely intervention of authorities in Bihar's East Champaran district averted a major incident on Wednesday after a poisonous substance was discovered in the water tank of a government middle school. Their swift action ensured the safety of around 300 enrolled students.

The incident occurred at the Government Middle School in Koela Belwa, under Chakia block in Bihar's East Champaran district. Around 9 am, school principal Prem Narayan suspected foul play after detecting a strange odor in the tap water, which is primarily used by students. He immediately alerted teachers, non-teaching staff, and students, instructing them to avoid using the water as it appeared to be contaminated.

Later he found a wrapper of Salfas poison tables near the water tank. He immediately informed the police and Mukhiya of the panchayat. The midday meal was not cooked for the students as a precautionary measure as the tap water was not fit for consumption. The news spread like wildfire in the village and several residents assembled at the school.