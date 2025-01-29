Ayodhya, Varanasi on high alert after Mahakumbh stampede, cities see heavy influx of devotees

LUCKNOW: Following the tragic stampede in Mahakumbh, Varanasi and Ayodhya administrations stepped up measures for crowd and traffic regulations since the both the holy cities are witnessing heavy rush of devotees for darshan at Kashi Vishwanath and Ram Temple respectively for the last couple of days.

A massive crowd of devotees arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday to take a dip in the Saryu river on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Similarly, the ghats of Varanasi witnessed a huge turnout of devotees in lakhs taking holy dip in Ganga with a large number of them also performed the rituals of ‘pinda daan’ of their ancestors on Wednesday.

In fact, both Ayodhya and Varanasi have been witnessing an influx of over 25 lakh devotees daily for the last couple of days forcing the temple trust members in Ayodhya to issue appeal to people from nearby stations to defer their trip to temple town by 15 days.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, Ayodhya witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees who took a holy dip in the Saryu River.