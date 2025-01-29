Bihar police arrest two for stealing human skulls from graveyard for black magic

PATNA: Bihar Police claimed to have solved the mystery behind missing human heads from graves in Bhagalpur district after arresting two individuals on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hideouts of the suspects in Saraiya and Bora villages under Goradiha and Amdanda police stations and arrested Mohammad Imdad and Mohammad Azad. The two confessed to their crime, revealing that they had visited the graveyard in Afsar Nagar, beheaded bodies buried there, and took the skulls away.

Locals claimed that in the past five years, miscreants had stolen the heads of at least six bodies from the graveyard in Asaraf Nagar under Sanhaila police station limits. Police launched an investigation after Badiru Zaman lodged a complaint on 22 January, stating that the head of his mother, Bibi Noorjavi Khatoon, was missing from her grave. He claimed that he had buried her six months ago.