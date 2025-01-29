Bihar police arrest two for stealing human skulls from graveyard for black magic

PATNA: Bihar Police claimed to have solved the mystery behind missing human heads from graves in Bhagalpur district after arresting two individuals on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the hideouts of the suspects in Saraiya and Bora villages under Goradiha and Amdanda police stations and arrested Mohammad Imdad and Mohammad Azad. The two confessed to their crime, revealing that they had visited the graveyard in Afsar Nagar, beheaded bodies buried there, and took the skulls away.
Locals claimed that in the past five years, miscreants had stolen the heads of at least six bodies from the graveyard in Asaraf Nagar under Sanhaila police station limits. Police launched an investigation after Badiru Zaman lodged a complaint on 22 January, stating that the head of his mother, Bibi Noorjavi Khatoon, was missing from her grave. He claimed that he had buried her six months ago.
Recently, a child's body also went missing from its grave, further intensifying resentment among the local minority community. The victim’s body was mutilated, and the head was stolen from the burial site.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Sanhaila police station, Chandan Kumar, said, “The suspects confessed to their crime and revealed that the stolen skulls were used to extort money from people under the pretext of black magic.” A human skull was recovered from the possession of Mohammad Imdad.
Both suspects, residents of Banka district, were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The SHO stated that the accused were in constant contact via mobile phones. “The call detail records of their mobile phones will be obtained to establish their connections in the theft of human skulls from the graveyard,” he added.
The graveyard in Asaraf Nagar village, under Fazilpur Sakrama panchayat, serves at least half a dozen villages. Locals alleged that some shepherds had damaged the boundary wall, making the site vulnerable to trespassers. They have demanded immediate repairs and proper fencing of the graveyard.