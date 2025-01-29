CBI brings back two Indian fugitives from US, Thailand wanted by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat police

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has coordinated with Interpol to bring back two Indian fugitives from Thailand and the United States, who were wanted by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat police respectively.
A spokesperson in the CBI said, “The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with Tamil Nadu Police, Embassy of India, Bangkok, and Immigration authorities at Kolkata Airport for return to India of a Red Notice subject Janarthanan Sundaram, wanted by Tamil Nadu Police in case of financial fraud.”
He said that the CBI on request of Tamil Nadu Police got a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against the subject from Interpol on June 21, 2023, and was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal.
Sundaram, who travelled to Bangkok on January 28, 2025, was denied entry based on RCN and deported to India from Bangkok, Thailand on his arrival at Kolkata airport today, he was first detained and then handed over to the Tamil Nadu police team, which was present at the airport to secure his custody, the official said.
The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Chennai Police had registered a case related to offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, default in repayment of deposits/interest and offences committed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 and the offences under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997. Sundaram along with other accused had allegedly cheated depositors of over Rs. 87.50 crore.
Another fugitive Virendrabhai Manibhai Patel, who Gujarat Police wanted in a case relating to Cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy and an RCN was issued against him, has been brought to India, the officials said.
Patel on his arrival at Ahmedabad airport from the US has been handed over to the Gujarat Police by the immigration authorities.
“The CBI on request of Gujarat Police issued an RCN against Patel from Interpol on March 3, 2004 and was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal. The Red Notice subject Patel was detected at Ahmedabad airport while on arrival from the US today and was detained and later handed over to the Gujarat Police team, which arrived at Ahmedabad Airport to secure the custody of the Subject,” the spokesperson said.
The Gujarat Police had registered offences relating to offences of Criminal breach of trust by a banker, criminal conspiracy, forgery of documents, using a forged document, cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property. Patel, who was Director, of Charotar Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Anand along with other accused allegedly committed the fraud of Rs. 77 crore.
The CBI is the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, which coordinates closely with all law enforcement agencies in India for cooperation and assistance through Interpol channels. Since, 2021, over 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India through Interpol channels.