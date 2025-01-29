CBI brings back two Indian fugitives from US, Thailand wanted by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat police

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has coordinated with Interpol to bring back two Indian fugitives from Thailand and the United States, who were wanted by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat police respectively.

A spokesperson in the CBI said, “The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with Tamil Nadu Police, Embassy of India, Bangkok, and Immigration authorities at Kolkata Airport for return to India of a Red Notice subject Janarthanan Sundaram, wanted by Tamil Nadu Police in case of financial fraud.”

He said that the CBI on request of Tamil Nadu Police got a Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against the subject from Interpol on June 21, 2023, and was circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminal.

Sundaram, who travelled to Bangkok on January 28, 2025, was denied entry based on RCN and deported to India from Bangkok, Thailand on his arrival at Kolkata airport today, he was first detained and then handed over to the Tamil Nadu police team, which was present at the airport to secure his custody, the official said.

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Chennai Police had registered a case related to offences of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, default in repayment of deposits/interest and offences committed under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 and the offences under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act, 1997. Sundaram along with other accused had allegedly cheated depositors of over Rs. 87.50 crore.