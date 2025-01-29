Dhananjay Munde says ready to resign if asked by Fadnavis or deputy CM Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: Amid opposition call for his resignation over the Beed sarpanch murder case, Maharashtra cabinet member Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday said he is ready to quit if asked by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Munde, a senior member of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is facing heat since the kidnapping-murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed, the minister's home district, in December.

Munde's close associate Walmik Karad has been arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Munde said, "If Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or Deputy CM Ajit Pawar believe that I am guilty, they should ask for my resignation. I am ready to step down. It is for them to decide whether I am guilty or not.I have been targeted for the past 51 days."