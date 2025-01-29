EAM Jaishankar's third UAE visit reinforces ties between both countries

NEW DELHI: In his third official visit to the UAE since his re-appointment as External Affairs Minister in June 2024, S Jaishankar held meetings with the top leadership of the Gulf nation, reiterating the commitment to keep the ties on high and discussing regional developments.

The minister called on President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, to discuss the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In his meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, the minister recalled the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi's September 2024 visit to India and discussed avenues for future partnership between India and UAE, the External Affairs Minister said.

Jaishankar met the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, highlighting the strong ties between India and Dubai and reiterating an invitation for the Crown Prince to visit India.

Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed on January 27 to review bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including technology, defence, education, and culture.