EAM Jaishankar's third UAE visit reinforces ties between both countries

NEW DELHI: In his third official visit to the UAE since his re-appointment as External Affairs Minister in June 2024, S Jaishankar held meetings with the top leadership of the Gulf nation, reiterating the commitment to keep the ties on high and discussing regional developments.
The minister called on President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, to discuss the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
In his meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, the minister recalled the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi's September 2024 visit to India and discussed avenues for future partnership between India and UAE, the External Affairs Minister said.
Jaishankar met the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, highlighting the strong ties between India and Dubai and reiterating an invitation for the Crown Prince to visit India.
Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed on January 27 to review bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including technology, defence, education, and culture.
“The visit reflects the commitment of both sides to maintain regular and sustained high-level engagements. The visit has further strengthened the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
Speaking at an event in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Republic Day, Jaishankar said: "The world has entered a complicated and volatile phase because the global order is changing for real. These are occasions when new opportunities arise, and true friendships are forged." He further emphasized, "As we contemplate the global scenario, there is much that draws our two nations together. I can confidently assert that our collaboration on international platforms will only get stronger."
Jaishankar stressed the significant milestones achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He highlighted key initiatives such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), local currency trading mechanisms, and the construction of the BAPS Hindu Mandir as symbols of the flourishing India-UAE relationship. The UAE is home to four million Indians and 4.5 million Indian tourists the UAE annually.