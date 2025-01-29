Gujarat BJP faces internal strife amid allegations of favouritism, corruption

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, once renowned for its disciplined organisational structure, is grappling with a series of controversies that critics claim reflect the very political culture it once condemned in the Congress party.

The latest turmoil stems from Rajkot, where an anonymous letter has accused BJP organisation in-charge Dhaval Dave of impropriety in distributing party positions, further intensifying the party's internal discord.

According to the letter, Dave has allegedly favoured women with whom he shares close relationships while appointing individuals to party posts. It also claims that he orchestrated a smear campaign against state unit vice-president Bharat Boghra under instructions from a party general secretary.

This revelation follows the unresolved Amreli letter controversy, in which similar allegations were levelled against sitting MLA Kaushik Vekaria. Adding to the BJP’s woes, the party was recently rocked by a Rs 500-600 crore ponzi scheme scandal, with BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Zala from Sabarkantha identified as the mastermind. The CID crime branch has since arrested Zala.