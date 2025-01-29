Gujarat BJP faces internal strife amid allegations of favouritism, corruption

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, once renowned for its disciplined organisational structure, is grappling with a series of controversies that critics claim reflect the very political culture it once condemned in the Congress party.
The latest turmoil stems from Rajkot, where an anonymous letter has accused BJP organisation in-charge Dhaval Dave of impropriety in distributing party positions, further intensifying the party's internal discord.
According to the letter, Dave has allegedly favoured women with whom he shares close relationships while appointing individuals to party posts. It also claims that he orchestrated a smear campaign against state unit vice-president Bharat Boghra under instructions from a party general secretary.
This revelation follows the unresolved Amreli letter controversy, in which similar allegations were levelled against sitting MLA Kaushik Vekaria. Adding to the BJP’s woes, the party was recently rocked by a Rs 500-600 crore ponzi scheme scandal, with BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Zala from Sabarkantha identified as the mastermind. The CID crime branch has since arrested Zala.
Political analysts argue that the BJP, long admired for its disciplined structure, appears to be adopting characteristics it once criticised in the Congress. The term "Congress-Yukt BJP"—suggesting the party’s increasing resemblance to Congress-style politics—has gained traction as more former Congress leaders secure influential roles within the party and government.
Amid these developments, internal dissent within the BJP has become more pronounced. Party workers have voiced their frustration over what they perceive as a shift away from meritocratic principles in appointing leaders. Sources suggest that loyalty to top leadership, rather than dedication to party ideology or grassroots work, has become the primary criterion for political advancement.
The impact of this internal strife has been evident in electoral setbacks, with rebel leaders successfully contesting official party candidates in various elections, from assembly polls to local body contests. This growing indiscipline signals a major departure from the BJP’s traditional emphasis on organisational unity and ideological commitment.
As factionalism deepens, the BJP faces mounting challenges in maintaining its distinct political identity while managing an expanded support base and addressing internal power struggles that once plagued its chief political rival.