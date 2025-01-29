'It is in fact Canada...': India rejects Canadian 'insinuations' of election interference

NEW DELHI: India dismissed a report by a Canadian commission of inquiry alleging New Delhi’s involvement in Canada's electoral process. Instead, it is Canada that has been persistently interfering in India's internal affairs, countered the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

While the report acknowledged that "foreign interference" had not influenced election outcomes, it suggested that such activities had eroded public confidence in the electoral system.

“We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India’s internal affairs,” the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said that such “interference from Canada” has created an environment for illegal migration and organised criminal activities.

“We reject the report’s insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced,” the MEA statement said.