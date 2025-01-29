'It is in fact Canada...': India rejects Canadian 'insinuations' of election interference

NEW DELHI: India dismissed a report by a Canadian commission of inquiry alleging New Delhi’s involvement in Canada's electoral process. Instead, it is Canada that has been persistently interfering in India's internal affairs, countered the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
While the report acknowledged that "foreign interference" had not influenced election outcomes, it suggested that such activities had eroded public confidence in the electoral system.
“We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India’s internal affairs,” the MEA said in a statement.
The MEA said that such “interference from Canada” has created an environment for illegal migration and organised criminal activities.
“We reject the report’s insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced,” the MEA statement said.
The report acknowledged India’s importance on the global stage and its longstanding relationship with Canada. However, it highlighted persistent diplomatic challenges, particularly regarding India’s concerns that Canada is not adequately addressing its national security issues related to Khalistani separatism.
The report also raised allegations that, similar to China, India engages in foreign interference through diplomatic channels and proxy agents within Canada. Intelligence sources cited in the report suggested that certain proxy figures may have covertly provided illicit financial support to Canadian politicians to sway elections in favor of pro-India candidates or to gain influence over those in office. However, it was emphasized that there was no definitive intelligence indicating that the involved elected officials or candidates were aware of these interference efforts, nor was there confirmation of their success.
The report has been released weeks before the ruling Liberal Party selects a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently announced his resignation. Polls indicate that the opposition Conservative Party is poised to win the upcoming federal election. Ties between India and Canada have plummeted since Trudeau’s allegations in 2023 regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.