NC president Farooq Abdullah says will wait for statehood, not press Centre

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that his party will continue to wait for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

“We are waiting for its restoration and we will continue to wait,” Abdullah told reporters, hinting that the government and ruling party won’t follow an agitational path with the Centre on restoration of statehood.

Asked about the delay in restoration of statehood, the three-time former CM said, “You should ask it to those who are delaying its restoration.” The restoration of statehood was a key poll agenda of the NC. In its first cabinet meeting on October 19, the Omar Abdullah government had passed a resolution calling for restoration of statehood to J&K in its original form.