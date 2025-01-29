Only 57% teens use smartphones for study: ASER

Almost 90% of surveyed girls and boys reported having a smartphone at home, and 82.2% reported knowing how to use a smartphone (85.5% of boys and 79.4% of girls). When it comes to ownership, there is a larger gap — 36.2% boys compared to 26.9 % girls reported owning their own smartphone, the report said.

“Among the surveyed children who used social media, 62% said they knew how to block and report a profile, 55.2% knew how to make a profile private and 57.7% knew how to change a password. Boys were more aware of these safety features than girls,” the report stated.

On the survey day, 70.2% boys and 62.2% girls brought a smartphone for digital tasks. Surveyors asked them to perform three tasks: set an alarm, browse for specific information, and locate a YouTube video. If they could locate the video, they were asked to share it using a messaging platform.

“More than three-quarters of children to whom these tasks were given were able to perform each of these tasks. Among those who could locate the video on YouTube, over 90% were able to share it,” the report said.