Over 360 residents relocated from J&K village after 17 deaths from mysterious illness

SRINAGAR: Over 360 residents of Badhal village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, where 17 people died of a mysterious illness, have been moved to government accommodations for quarantine at the district headquarters.

The decision to shift villagers to government centres for quarantine was taken after the Rajouri district magistrate declared the village to be a containment zone last week.

Seventeen people including 13 children and four adults of three families have died in the village in three waves of a mysterious illness from December 7.

An official said to mitigate the situation and prevent further casualties, 87 families comprising 364 individuals were shifted from Badhal village to Rajouri.

These families are currently housed at Government Nursing College, Government Boys Higher Secondary School and GMC & AH and are under observation.

Comprehensive arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of the affected families, the official said.

The families are being provided meals, water, baby food, sanitary items, medicines, clothing and other daily necessities under close monitoring of doctors and district administration.

The district administration has provided 240 beds, 490 blankets and 303 mattresses to the families.

“The on-site medical team, comprising three doctors and six paramedics, has been put on duty round the clock. Critical care ambulances are stationed at the venues,” the official said.