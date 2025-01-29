Panel on Waqf Bill all set to approve govt’s move to include non-Muslims

NEW DELHI: The Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to approve the government’s move to include non-Muslims in Waqf boards, saying they can be “beneficiaries, parties to disputes, or otherwise interested in Waqf matters”, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, after thorough deliberation upon the proposals, the committee found that the inclusion of two non-Muslim members each in the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards will make it broader based, promote inclusivity and diversity in waqf property management.

The amendments suggest that the non-Muslim members of the board will exclude ex-officio members, which means that it may have a maximum of four non-Muslim members.