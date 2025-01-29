Raipur Diary: New record created on paddy procurement

New record created on paddy procurement

‘Rice Bowl’ Chhattisgarh reached its highest achievement in the ongoing paddy procurement on Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the state, breaking its own previous record of 144.92 lakh metric tons (LMT). During the current Kharif marketing year 2024-25, the state government has already procured over 146 LMT paddy. The state government hopes the estimated target of 160 LMT will be met. Total registered paddy growers this year are 27.78 lakh. The paddy procurement process that began on November 14 last year is carried out through cooperative societies and will continue till January 31.

Advance tech-driven steelmaking

TechCatalyst, a two-day conference and exhibition attended by over 175 global delegates, over 60 distinguished speakers and 50 leading companies was aimed at exploring the transformative role of technology in shaping the future of steelmaking. Held at Jindal Steel and Power unit at Raigarh plant about 200 km from Raipur, there were live exhibits showcasing technologies like AI, digital twins, IoT and robotic. Expert-led sessions on fields like workforce empowerment, green steel innovations, supply chain optimisation among others were attended by leading organisations.

State explores FDI chances with US, Russia

Chhattisgarh has paved the way for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) opportunities, with CM Vishnu Deo Sai holding separate discussions with US Consul General Mike Hankey and Consul General of the Russian Federation Ivan Y Fetisov on investment possibilities in sectors such as health, education, Information Technology (IT), and tourism. Russia has expressed its interest in investing in the defence sector. Chhattisgarh attracted `6,000 crore in investments through various industrial proposals by leading companies focusing on plastic, textile, IT, and food processing sectors.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com