Rajasthan government to table bill in Assembly on coaching centres to check suicides
JAIPUR: Given the alarming rise in suicides among coaching students, the BJP government in Rajasthan has announced a plan to introduce a bill focused on suicide prevention.
The proposed legislation will be tabled during the assembly session starting on January 31, as informed by the Bhajan Lal government to the High Court on Monday.
Taking note of the government’s statement, the HC has scheduled the next hearing for February 10. A division bench of Justices Indrajit Singh and V.K. Bharwani issued the order while hearing a suo motu case related to the growing number of suicides among coaching students.
Advocate General Rajendra Prasad informed the court that the Bhajan Lal government is working on a comprehensive law to regulate the operation of coaching centres and address related concerns. He added that efforts are being made to finalize all aspects of the proposed bill ahead of its introduction in the assembly.
The HC’s intervention dates back nine years when it took suo motu cognizance of the increasing suicide cases among coaching students in Kota. During this hearing, the court inquired about the government’s measures to tackle the issue.
Responding to this, the government assured the bench that a bill addressing the crisis is in the works. Amicus Curiae and senior advocate Sudhir Gupta urged the court to mandate immediate action until the legislation is enacted. He recommended that guidelines from the Central Government be enforced and coaching centers be registered as per established standards.
The ongoing crisis in Kota, known as India’s coaching hub, has become a national concern. Since the beginning of 2025, six students have committed suicide in the city, sparking outrage and debate over the mental health challenges faced by coaching students. Over the past decade, 127 student suicides have been reported in Kota, with 15 cases in 2022, 26 in 2023, and 17 in 2024.
While there was a slight decrease in suicides last year, the six cases reported in just January 2025 have sent shockwaves through the community. Despite administrative efforts to address the issue, these incidents highlight the inadequacy of current measures in tackling the root cause of stress among students.
The rising suicides have also impacted the reputation of Kota as a coaching hub and led to a sharp decline in student enrollments.