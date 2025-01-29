Rajasthan government to table bill in Assembly on coaching centres to check suicides

Responding to this, the government assured the bench that a bill addressing the crisis is in the works. Amicus Curiae and senior advocate Sudhir Gupta urged the court to mandate immediate action until the legislation is enacted. He recommended that guidelines from the Central Government be enforced and coaching centers be registered as per established standards.

The ongoing crisis in Kota, known as India’s coaching hub, has become a national concern. Since the beginning of 2025, six students have committed suicide in the city, sparking outrage and debate over the mental health challenges faced by coaching students. Over the past decade, 127 student suicides have been reported in Kota, with 15 cases in 2022, 26 in 2023, and 17 in 2024.

While there was a slight decrease in suicides last year, the six cases reported in just January 2025 have sent shockwaves through the community. Despite administrative efforts to address the issue, these incidents highlight the inadequacy of current measures in tackling the root cause of stress among students.

The rising suicides have also impacted the reputation of Kota as a coaching hub and led to a sharp decline in student enrollments.