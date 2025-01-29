Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court remands accused in 14-day judicial custody

MUMBAI: A court here on Wednesday refused the city police custody of the Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, and sent him in judicial remand noting that there was no fresh ground to extend his police custody.

The Bandra magistrate's court after perusing the application submitted by the police seeking further custody said no fresh ground was made out.

"Further police custody, at least at this stage, is not justified," said Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Komal Sing Rajput.

Citing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the court told the investigating officer that if there was any new development, police can again seek the accused's custody for the remaining period within permissible time.

As per the new criminal laws, police can seek a person's custody for up to 15 days.

It can be at a stretch, or in parts during a period of 40 or 60 days from the arrest, depending on the severity of the offense.