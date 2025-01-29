South Goa SP shunted out via wireless message after seeking intel on Bajrang Dal leaders

PANAJI: The Goa government has transferred South Goa district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunita Sawant by issuing a late night wireless message from the control room, officials said.

SP Sawant was transferred on Monday night as part of a routine procedure, an official said on Wednesday.

Opposition Congress alleged that the SP's "sudden" and "politically motivated" transfer came after she began collecting information about Bajrang Dal leaders in the state.

It also said that the move exposed how the administration was being controlled by the RSS-BJP's "communal agenda."

"SP Sawant was transferred via a wireless message on Monday night. IPS officer Tikam Singh Verma, who held the charge as the SP of Anti Narcotics Cell, was appointed in her place. It was a routine transfer and no motive should be attributed to it," the official said.

The police sources, however, said Sawant was transferred after she sent a wireless message to all police stations, directing them to collect information about the members of the Bajrang Dal, a right-wing outfit.

When contacted, Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar said the transfer of an SP-rank official is executed by the state government.

"I don't want to comment anything on it as transfers of Superintendent of Police rank officials are done by the government," he said. SP Sawant was not available for comments.

Bajrang Dal, a right-wing extremist organisation accused of several attacks against the minority communities has been active in Goa.