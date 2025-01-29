Supreme Court seeks data on criminal cases filed over triple talaq

Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, a Kozhikode-based Muslim organisation, is the lead petitioner in the case.

"The respondent (Centre) shall file the total number of FIRs and charge sheets pending under section 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act 2019.

The parties also file written submissions not exceeding three pages in support of their contention," the bench said.

Instant 'triple talaq', also known as 'talaq-e-biddat', is an instant divorce whereby a Muslim man can legally divorce his wife by pronouncing 'talaq' three times in one go.

Under the law, instant 'triple talaq' has been declared as illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.

In a landmark verdict, the apex court on August 22, 2017 had put the curtains down on a 1,400 year old practice of 'triple talaq' among Muslims and set it aside on several grounds, including that it was against the basic tenets of Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.