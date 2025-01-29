Surat District Authority imposes 18 crore fine on ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India for land encroachment

AHMEDABAD: The Surat District Authority has imposed an 18 crore rupee fine on ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNSI) for illegal land encroachment, marking a stark contrast to the state government's vocal stance on encroachment issues in Bet-Dwarka.

The district collector's office discovered that AMNSI had encroached upon 80,000 square meters of government land over several years. Out of 18 cases filed against the company in the revenue department, multiple instances of illegal occupation were confirmed through land records.

Deputy Collector Nirav Paritosh explained that the fine calculation followed a thorough two-month verification process, comparing site conditions with government land records. The authority is currently investigating eight additional encroachment cases against AMNSI, which could result in further penalties.

The company now faces two options: pay the fine and resolve the matter or challenge the collector's order through legal channels. Legal experts note that if AMNSI fails to either pay the fine or contest the notice within the stipulated period, the district collector has the authority to seize company property to recover the amount.

This enforcement action has drawn attention to the state government's selective approach to encroachment issues, as it maintained silence during the demolition of AMNSI's illegal structures while actively publicizing similar actions in Bet-Dwarka.

The case highlights the growing scrutiny of corporate land use and the local authorities' willingness to take action against powerful industrial entities engaging in unauthorized land occupation.