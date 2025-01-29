Two Maoists including woman killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand

RANCHI: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter between security forces and the CPI (Maoists) in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Two INSAS rifles have been recovered from the spot.

“A joint team of Jharkhand Police and 209 Cobra Battalion had an encounter with Maoists during which two, including one woman, were killed. A security personnel sustained a minour injury in his hand,” said Chaibasa SP Ashutosh Shekhar.

"Bodies of the two rebels killed in the gun battle have been recovered from the spot," he added.

One of the Maoists killed in the encounter has been identified as zonal commander Sanjay Ganjhu. The other one is said to be the female friend of the dreaded Maoist Anal Da, who has a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.

The search operation in the area is still on.

According to SP, a joint team of Jharkhand Police and 209 Cobra Battalion had gone for a search operation in the highly Maoist-affected area of Sonuwa.

As soon as the police team moved inside the forests at around 7:00 am, the Maoists ambushed and started firing.

The security forces fired in retaliation killing one rebel on the spot. One of the soldiers is among the 2 injured in the incident.

Jharkhand Police has put in all its efforts to meet the deadline set for eradicate Maoists from Jharkhand. Four Maoists have already been killed in police encounters this month.