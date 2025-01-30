37 out of 40 springs in J&K’s Ganderbal contaminated, unfit for drinking

SRINAGAR: In a worrying development, 37 out of 40 water samples collected from springs in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have been found bacteriologically contaminated and unfit for human consumption.

The alarming findings have prompted authorities to issue an advisory, urging residents of Ganderbal and rural Srinagar to avoid using spring water for drinking.

A notice issued by the Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti (PHE) Department, Rural Water Supply Division, Ganderbal, stated that a large-scale random sampling and testing of various springs was conducted across the district.