At all-party meeting, JDU flags 'One Nation One Election' Bill, Opposition slams Waqf JPC proceedings

NEW DELHI: At the all-party meeting convened by the BJP-led NDA government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament, the key NDA ally Janata Dal (United) flagged the Centre’s ambitious 'One Nation One Election' Bill, saying that the Bill should not be 'rushed through' and wider consultations are needed.

The meeting was chaired by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Kiren Rijiju, JP Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and L Murugan.

The ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ introduced during the Winter Session of Parliament, has been sent to a 39-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny of the Bill.

Raising the issue during the meeting, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the government shouldn’t be in a hurry to implement the ‘One Nation One Election Bill, which proposes simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Leaders from the different political parties, including Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Left leaders John Brittas, P Sandosh Kumar, TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Derek O'Brien, and others attended the meeting.

Jha and another ally TDP also questioned the sitting arrangement in the new Lok Sabha. The issue of the seating arrangement was first raised by Congress MP Gogoi in the meeting, Joining the issue, the MPs held that the seating arrangements were decided unilaterally.

The stage appears to be set for a stormy session as several Opposition MPs trying to corner the government on the mismanagement and VVIP culture that led to the stampede at Maha Kumbh and the procedural lapses in the Waqf Joint Parliamentary Committee’s functioning.