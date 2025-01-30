Bihar CM Nitish Kumar claps during Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary tribute, sparks controversy

PATNA:Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar caused embarrassment to other leaders and government officials on Thursday when he began clapping during a tribute ceremony for Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary in the state capital.

A video went viral on social media showing Nitish Kumar clapping during the function at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital. He was joined by other leaders, including Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, as they queued up to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue, with a large crowd gathered for the occasion.

As soon as the police personnel blew the siren and lowered their weapons in a mark of respect, Nitish Kumar began clapping, causing embarrassment to his cabinet colleague Sinha and Assembly Speaker Yadav. Yadav quickly noticed and signalled the chief minister to stop. Realizing his mistake, Nitish stopped clapping, but by then, pictures of his unexpected behaviour had already been captured.

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has displayed unexpected behavior in public. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, he mistakenly claimed that the NDA would win 4,000 seats in the general elections. Additionally, he grabbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand at an election rally.

Taking a jibe at CM's unusual behaviour during the tribute paying event on Thursday, leader of Opposition in state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, "Does this incident not reflect that he is not in a mental condition to run the state (government)? Nitish Kumar is a follower of 'Godse' and RSS from within."

He also shared the video of the event on his social media account 'X'. Tejashwi also recalled an event during 'Dussehra' when Nitish had thrown down bow and arrow. The event was organised at Gandhi Maidan to mark 'Ravan Dahan' in which Nitish as Ram was supposed to hit Ravana with the arrow and bow.