Congress says economy in 'slowdown', warns of 'no jobs, raging inflation, stagnating wages': P Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Union Budget, the Congress Thursday slammed the government's handling of the economy, asserting that there is a slowdown with "no jobs, raging inflation, stagnating wages and huge income inequality".

The Congress on Thursday came out with a 'Real State of the Economy' report, compiled by AICC Research Department chairperson Professor M V Rajeev Gowda and his team, claiming the Modi government is marching India forward into the middle-income trap, which will make the country uncompetitive, underproductive and unequal.

The opposition party also said that India's GDP growth for 2024-25, as per government data, is expected to be 6.4% but this rate of growth is not a cause for celebration as the country needs a sustained GDP growth of 8 per cent if it wants to encash its historic demographic dividend.

Addressing the press conference after releasing the 'Real State of the Economy 2025' report, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said no matter how much the government may try to deny it, the economy is in a slowdown and it has fallen up to two per cent of the previous year's growth.