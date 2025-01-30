CRPF Jawan calls police before shooting wife in Bhopal, kills self later

Bhopal: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot his wife dead before killing himself in similar fashion at their rented house in Bhopal's Misrod area on Wednesday-Thursday intervening night.

The Bhopal Police Control Room and Dial 100 emergency service received a call at around 1:30 am. Identifying himself as CRPF jawan Ravikant Verma, the caller informed the police that he had shot his wife, Renu Verma.

A team from Misrod police station rushed to the house, where the couple lived with their two children—a six-year-old son and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.