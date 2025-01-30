CRPF Jawan calls police before shooting wife in Bhopal, kills self later

Bhopal: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot his wife dead before killing himself in similar fashion at their rented house in Bhopal's Misrod area on Wednesday-Thursday intervening night.
The Bhopal Police Control Room and Dial 100 emergency service received a call at around 1:30 am. Identifying himself as CRPF jawan Ravikant Verma, the caller informed the police that he had shot his wife, Renu Verma.
A team from Misrod police station rushed to the house, where the couple lived with their two children—a six-year-old son and a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter.
Upon arrival, officers found the two children weeping in one room, while the blood-stained bodies of 35-year-old Ravikant Verma and 32-year-old Renu Verma lay in another. An INSAS rifle was found near the bodies.
According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the CRPF jawan first shot his wife dead before turning the rifle on himself.
Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem at AIIMS Bhopal.
Neighbours, who rushed to the house after hearing gunshots, told the police that the couple often had loud arguments. However, it remains unclear what led to the fatal incident.
While the CRPF camp is located in the Bangrasiya area, Ravikant Verma had been living with his family in a rented house in a nearby residential colony.