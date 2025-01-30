‘Delhi ab AAP ki nahi, Delhi ab hum sabki hogi’

NEW DELHI: “We trust in Modi’s guarantee, none else, not even the BJP leadership’s,” school teacher Meenakshi asserted as she joined women in droves to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched his Delhi poll campaign on Wednesday.
The presence of so many women marked the PM’s rally in the Ghonda assembly constituency in northeast Delhi. They came from all walks of life, literate or otherwise, young and old, rich and poor. They brought friends and relatives along, eager to hear Modi.
Clad in vibrant attire and Modi face masks, they filled the venue hours ahead.
Were they happy about the BJP’s pledge of direct financial assistance of Rs 2,500 a month? It’s more than monetary, Ritu Gaur told this newspaper.
The worker in a private company in Shahdara explained: “However, it is more than just a monetary pledge—it is a reflection of Modi’s guarantees that seem to have struck a deep chord with them.”
Government high school teacher Meenakshi was passionate: “We trust in Modi’s guarantee, none else, not even in the BJP leadership’s.”
Her confident prediction: “Delhi ab AAP ka nahi, hum sab ka hoga (Delhi will no longer belong to AAP, but be ours).”
A short distance from the main rally venue, Sharmista Ghosh, in her 50s, and her husband Dinesh Das, a clerk in a Delhi government school, stood near a massive cutout of PM.
Das did not see any irony in working for the Delhi government backing Modi. He had but one reason: “I work in the Delhi government, but I trust only in Modi’s leadership. Why? Because PM Modi has vision, a mission, and ambition—all combined to make Bharat a developed nation. Visit my native state, Odisha, and you will see the transformation he is bringing there.”
Among the groups of women making their way to the venue was one of the students. Neelam, Rubina, Madhuri and Sakshi. They study at Delhi University. They wanted to witness the rally and hear Modi rather than depend on TV.
Sakshi thanked her friend for bringing her over. “We are from Janakpuri (West), and you will be surprised to know that my friend Rubina, a Muslim girl, encouraged us to come and listen. This will be our second time voting after the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.”
The BJP might analyse the presence of these women to claim female voters are shaping Delhi’s electoral narrative, but Brand Modi continues to attract even the unaffiliated.
Take Neha’s case. A final-year dental surgery student from Bawana, she walked all the way with friends Rani Aggarwal, Meena Mathur, Vasundhra Jha, and Nimisha Deo.
She had a simple explanation: “We don’t have any particular political affiliation, but what brought us here today is Modi’s ‘bhashan’ (speech).”
It wasn’t all serious talk about their future. The women indulged in banter and sarcasm that failed to hide their concerns about home and hearth.
Bibha Devi, a housemaid, reflected their sentiment the most: “Haan ji, haan ji, Modi ji bhashan accha dete hain, aur ration bhi. Bhagwan jaane, Delhi ko jeetne ke baad kya denge (Yes, yes, Modi gives good speeches and rations too. But God knows what he will provide to Delhi after his party wins).”