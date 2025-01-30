‘Delhi ab AAP ki nahi, Delhi ab hum sabki hogi’

NEW DELHI: “We trust in Modi’s guarantee, none else, not even the BJP leadership’s,” school teacher Meenakshi asserted as she joined women in droves to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched his Delhi poll campaign on Wednesday.

The presence of so many women marked the PM’s rally in the Ghonda assembly constituency in northeast Delhi. They came from all walks of life, literate or otherwise, young and old, rich and poor. They brought friends and relatives along, eager to hear Modi.

Clad in vibrant attire and Modi face masks, they filled the venue hours ahead.

Were they happy about the BJP’s pledge of direct financial assistance of Rs 2,500 a month? It’s more than monetary, Ritu Gaur told this newspaper.

The worker in a private company in Shahdara explained: “However, it is more than just a monetary pledge—it is a reflection of Modi’s guarantees that seem to have struck a deep chord with them.”

Government high school teacher Meenakshi was passionate: “We trust in Modi’s guarantee, none else, not even in the BJP leadership’s.”

Her confident prediction: “Delhi ab AAP ka nahi, hum sab ka hoga (Delhi will no longer belong to AAP, but be ours).”

A short distance from the main rally venue, Sharmista Ghosh, in her 50s, and her husband Dinesh Das, a clerk in a Delhi government school, stood near a massive cutout of PM.