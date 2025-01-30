Four dead, 15 injured as roof collapses at JK Cement Factory in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A major mishap during the construction of a new building at the JK Cement Plant in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, killed four labourers from Bihar and MP and injured 15 others on Thursday morning.

The mishap happened on the seventh floor of the new building (second unit-project work) while work was underway to lay the roof. Suddenly, the shuttering supporting the roof slab gave way, causing it to collapse and trapping several labourers.

Upon receiving information from the cement plant’s management, police and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) teams from Panna district and neighbouring districts were deployed to rescue the laborers trapped beneath the collapsed shuttering.

However, the lives of four labourers couldn’t be saved. The four labourers have been identified as Ansar, Masood and Musafir from Bihar’s Purnia district (aged between 34 and 36 years) and Rohit Khare (32) who hailed from the same Panna district.

At least 15 other labourers who were trapped under the collapsed shuttering were rushed to hospitals in adjoining Katni district.