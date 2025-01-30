Fugitive banker brought back to India after 23-year chase

AHMEDABAD: After more than two decades on the run, fugitive banker Virendrabhai Patel was finally brought back to India in a major victory for international law enforcement.

The former bank director, accused of a Rs 77 crore fraud, landed at Ahmedabad airport on 29 January 2025, where authorities immediately took him into custody.

Patel and his associates allegedly orchestrated the massive financial fraud at Charotar Nagrik Sahakari Bank in Anand in 2002. Facing charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, and conspiracy, he fled the country, prompting the CBI to secure an INTERPOL Red Notice against him in 2004. Despite this, he managed to evade capture in the United States for nearly 20 years.