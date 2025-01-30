Heavy gunfire taking place between troops, militants at LoC in Poonch

SRINAGAR: Heavy exchange of gunfire is taking place between troops and infiltrating militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

An army official said troops deployed at the LoC detected a movement of militants in the Poonch sector along the LoC today.

The militants were attempting to sneak into this side of the LoC.

“After detecting the movement of militants, the army men fired on the militants. The fire was also returned by the troops,” the official said.

He said heavy exchange of gunfire is taking place between the two sides.

“The operation is going on,” the official said.

Sources said additional troops have been rushed to the area, which has thick foliage, to tighten the siege. Drones were also pressed into service by the army, they said.

Sources said one or two militants may have been hit by bullets during the exchange of gunfire.

“However, it is not known whether they are dead or injured,” they said.

They said the exchange of gunfire between the two sides was going on when reports last poured in.