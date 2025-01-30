INDIA bloc to raise all issues together in session: Pramod Tiwari

NEW DELHI: The opposition INDIA Bloc will raise all issues together in the Budget session of Parliament, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said on Thursday.

Emerging from the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the session, Tiwari also slammed the alleged "politicisation of Kumbh", saying VIP movements during Maha Kumbh were creating difficulties for the common man.

He said his party will flag the issue of the religious congregation becoming a gathering of VIPs linked with the ruling BJP.

The issue of rising unemployment and "plight" of farmers will also be raised during the session, he said.