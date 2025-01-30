India to seal Rafale-M, Scorpene deals with France soon

NEW DELHI: India is expected to seal in the next few weeks procurement of 26 naval variant of Rafale jets and three Scorpene submarines from France to further crank up its naval prowess, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

It is not immediately clear if the procurement will be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris next month to attend a summit on artificial intelligence.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to hold bilateral talks on the sideline of the summit, being held on February 10 and 11.

The people cited above said all the two deals are in the final stage of finalisation and that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will have to look at them.

In July 2023, the defence ministry approved the purchase of 22 Rafale (marine) jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.