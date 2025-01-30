India will build world-class AI model: IT minister

NEW DELHI: India will develop a world-class foundational AI model that will compete with the best global models, including ChatGPT and Deepseek R1, said Minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.
The minister while speaking to the press also highlighted that the government’s AI compute facility would be “the most affordable” in the world.
The minister further stated that at least six major developers and start-ups are expected to build foundational models within the next 8-10 months, with an optimistic estimate of just 4-6 months.
“Making modern technology accessible to everyone, that is the economic thinking of our PM... Ours is the most affordable compute facility, at this point of time,” Vaishnaw said.
The minister outlined the next steps in India’s AI blueprint, which includes the deployment of 18,693 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) by empanelled bidders, including companies such as Jio Platforms, CMS Computers, Tata Communications, E2E Networks, Yotta Data Services, and others. Additionally, the government plans to establish an AI safety institution, with 8 projects already approved under this initiative.
The government is also seeking proposals to develop India’s own foundational AI models tailored to the country’s context, languages, and culture.
These models will use datasets that are “for our country, by our country, and for our citizens,” with an emphasis on removing biases. As part of the IndiaAI Mission, the government had earlier approved an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem, with a key focus on enabling 10,000 GPUs for AI compute infrastructure.
When asked about potential impacts of the US’ GPU and AI chip export restrictions on India’s AI mission, Vaishnaw reassured that India is regarded as a trusted partner globally.
“India respects intellectual property rights and technological considerations. That’s why we have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on several important technologies,” the minister stated.