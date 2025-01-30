India will build world-class AI model: IT minister

NEW DELHI: India will develop a world-class foundational AI model that will compete with the best global models, including ChatGPT and Deepseek R1, said Minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday.

The minister while speaking to the press also highlighted that the government’s AI compute facility would be “the most affordable” in the world.

The minister further stated that at least six major developers and start-ups are expected to build foundational models within the next 8-10 months, with an optimistic estimate of just 4-6 months.

“Making modern technology accessible to everyone, that is the economic thinking of our PM... Ours is the most affordable compute facility, at this point of time,” Vaishnaw said.