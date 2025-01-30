Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren hands over plot documents to Olympians Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday officially handed over allotment papers for 3,750 square feet plots at Harmu Residential Colony in Ranchi to Olympian hockey players, Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan.

They were honoured by the state government for bringing glory to the state and the country through their achievements in hockey. Fulfilling a long-standing promise, the state government recognized the contributions of these two players and made their dream of owning a home in Ranchi a reality.

The Chief Minister, during a programme held at Project Building in Ranchi, handed them over the documents for plots numbered 10 (A) and 10 (B) in the Harmu Residential Colony, earmarked for their housing construction. Soren expressed his excitement, calling it a proud moment for the state.

“Our daughters have not only brought honour to Jharkhand but have also made the entire country proud with their talent and dedication,” he said.

Soren recalled how these daughters of Jharkhand have carved a unique identity for themselves across various fields, often achieving great success despite limited resources in tribal and backward regions. Soren emphasised that his government had made a commitment to provide land in Ranchi to Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, and today, that promise had been fulfilled. Soren also announced that each player would receive Rs 35 lakh under the state’s sports policy to help them build their homes.