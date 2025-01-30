Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren hands over plot documents to Olympians Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday officially handed over allotment papers for 3,750 square feet plots at Harmu Residential Colony in Ranchi to Olympian hockey players, Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan.
They were honoured by the state government for bringing glory to the state and the country through their achievements in hockey. Fulfilling a long-standing promise, the state government recognized the contributions of these two players and made their dream of owning a home in Ranchi a reality.
The Chief Minister, during a programme held at Project Building in Ranchi, handed them over the documents for plots numbered 10 (A) and 10 (B) in the Harmu Residential Colony, earmarked for their housing construction. Soren expressed his excitement, calling it a proud moment for the state.
“Our daughters have not only brought honour to Jharkhand but have also made the entire country proud with their talent and dedication,” he said.
Soren recalled how these daughters of Jharkhand have carved a unique identity for themselves across various fields, often achieving great success despite limited resources in tribal and backward regions. Soren emphasised that his government had made a commitment to provide land in Ranchi to Salima Tete and Nikki Pradhan, and today, that promise had been fulfilled. Soren also announced that each player would receive Rs 35 lakh under the state’s sports policy to help them build their homes.
“While these star daughters have become financially independent over time, I remember visiting their villages during their early struggles. I saw their financial condition back then, and today, I am fulfilling the promise I made at that time,” he said.
He further stated that this recognition would serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for other young athletes in Jharkhand, motivating them to hone their skills and strive for excellence. The Chief Minister reiterated the value of perseverance, stating that there are no shortcuts to success. He urged the youth of Jharkhand to stay patient and work hard to achieve their goals.
Salima Tete thanked the state government saying, “Today is a special day. The Chief Minister has fulfilled his promise. If you work with dedication, you will definitely achieve your goals.”
She also acknowledged the successful organization of the recent Women’s Hockey India League in Ranchi. Recalling when Soren first made the promise, Nikki Pradhan said, “After my first Olympic participation in 2021, the Chief Minister had promised us land in this very auditorium. Today, he has fulfilled that promise. My dream of owning a house in Ranchi is finally coming true. Heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister!”