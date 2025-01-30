J&K mysterious illness: GMC Rajouri decides against discharging patients until toxin reports received

SRINAGAR: Doctors at Government Medical College Rajouri will not discharge patients recovering from a mysterious illness until central health agencies confirm the toxic substance responsible for the illness that killed 17 people in Badhal village, J&K.

Principal GMC Rajouri Dr Amarjeet Singh Bhatia told this newspaper that all the 11 patients admitted in the patients are stable now.

“Of the 11 patients, we have stopped the atropine dosage of 9 while we have reduced the atropine dosage of two others. Eight patients have fully recovered,” he said. He, however, said the doctors in the hospital have decided against discharging the patients till a report from central agencies is received on what kind of toxin was there that caused the deaths.

“We have used atropine solution for the illness due to the hit and trial method but we don’t know what kind of toxin caused the illness. We don’t know whether it was simple organophosphorus or some other group or some other toxin. Without receiving the report on the toxins from health agencies, it will be dangerous to discharge the patients,” the GMC principal said.

According to him, some poisons cause deterioration in health conditions after 3 or 4 weeks “so we have to be extra cautious”.

“We cannot discharge the patients without knowing the exact diagnosis. When you don’t know the exact diagnosis what treatment will doctors give to patients at the time of discharge”.

Many teams of national health agencies have visited the village and collected samples for detailed analysis and investigation.